Polls close in the local government election

THE POLLS have now closed in the 2023 Local Government elections.

Voting took place between 7am and 10pm in the three Council areas covering Tyrone – Fermanagh and Omagh, Mid-Ulster and Derry City and Strabane – in the eight other council areas in the north.

As has been the case during recent elections, hundreds of voters rushed to their local polling station in the 90 minutes or so before the 10pm deadline. Turnout has been reported to be around 60 per-cent, although full verification of this figure will be given when counting has begun.

Counting will take place tomorrow (Friday) and again on Saturday.

Votes for Fermanagh and Omagh will be counted at Omagh Leisure Complex, the Meadownbank Arena in Magherafelt will be the venue for the Mid-Ulster Count, while the votes cast in Derry City and Strabane will be taking for counting to the Templemore Sports Complex in Derry.

It is expected that the first declarations will be made in the early to mid-afternoon tomorrow (Friday).

All of the 40 or so councillors in each of the three Local Government Districts are due to be declared by Sarurday evening, although this is subject to change.