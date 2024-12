A WELL-KNOWN Pomeroy priest is to launch a new book tonight (Wednesday) which chronicles the rich history and folklore of the area.

Monsignor Barney McAleer has collected a series of stories from around the Pomeroy area into a magnificent new book which is certain to provide many happy hours of reading for people in the locality and further afield.

Entitled ‘Verses from the Mountains,’ the book is a selection of songs and recitations from in and about Pomeroy.

It will be launched at a special event tonight (Wednesday) December 18 at the Cavanakeerin Community Centre.

Books will be for sdale at the launch, everyone is welcome and people are being encouraged to bring their musical instruments or join in a sing-song that will take place.