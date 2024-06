As the countdown to the General Election on July 4 begins, the people of Pomeroy are primarily focused on immediate concerns such as healthcare access and road conditions.

While these issues dominate local discussions, another significant change looms: For the first time, Pomeroy voters will cast their ballots in the West Tyrone constituency following last year’s Boundary Commission decision to move the village from Mid-Ulster.

This is unlikely to seriously affect the outcome of the election in either constituency. Instead of probably voting for their hometown favourite, Cathal Mallaghan of Sinn Fein in Mid-Ulster, the people of the area are most likely to help increase the overall margin of victory for the outgoing MP for West Tyone, Orfhlaith Begley.

Both are expected to be re-elected with votes to spare and Orfhlaith Begley has strong connections in the village.

Her father, former Sinn Fein politician, Sean Begley, was born and raised there.

Whether or not Daniel McCrossan of the SDLP, Tom Buchanan of the DUP, the UUP’s, Mattbew Bell, Stephen Donnelly of Alliance, or any of the other West Tyrone candidates can make any progress here won’t be known until the Pomeroy boxes are opened at the Meadowbank Arena in Magherafelt next Thursday night.

For residents like Annette Heagney from BVC Farm Vets, the change in constituency seems secondary to the everyday challenges they face.

“I didn’t know we were going to be in West Tyrone. But it doesn’t make any big difference to us here in Pomeroy,” she said.

Annette’s concerns are more immediate: Poor road conditions and limited doctor’s surgery hours.

“The roads around here are terrible with the potholes. The doctor’s surgery used to be in Pomeroy from Monday to Friday. Now it’s only for two hours one day a week.

“I don’t think being in West Tyrone, Mid-Ulster or anywhere else will change that.

“But I’d like to see something done.”

Kieran Begley, who runs the local shop, echoed these sentiments, emphasising the need for better roads and healthcare access.

“The roads around here aren’t great, especially if you’re heading to Belfast or the airport or the hospital in Craigavon or Antrim. If they could be improved, then that would be great.”

Mr Begley added, “There’s been a lot of improvements in the village over the past number of years with the £8 million Connecting Pomeroy project. Cathal Mallaghan was centrally involved in that, and he’s standing in Mid-Ulster despite being based now in West Tyrone.”

Sentiments expressed at Pomeroy Men’s Shed, located at the Rowantree Centre, typifiy the community’s desire for more support.

The Men’s Shed, which provides a social space for older men, has seen attendance drop significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic. “We used to have about 16 people coming here every week. But Covid changed all that and now there’s only half a dozen,” explained Pat Cunningham, who added that members would like to see funding to help encourage more people to attend facilities like the Men’s Shed.

“It’s not good to be sick these days either,” he continued. “Because the problems with getting access to a doctor are the same here as anywhere else. But improving that has nothing to do with whether we’re in Mid-Ulster or West Tyrone.”

