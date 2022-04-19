Popular priest passes away

HUNDREDS of tributes have been paid to a priest who served in Tyrone throughout the 1980s, Fr John Cargan; a man renowned for “his generosity, welcome, kindness and humour.”

Fr Cargan, originally from Castlerock, Derry, who peacefully passed away on Thursday, became an essential part of community life in Omagh after moving to the county town as a newly ordained priest in 1978.

Many local people will remember Fr Cargan from their school days. During his time in Omagh he served as school chaplain to Loreto Convent Grammar School, Tattysallagh Primary School, Saint Patrick’s High School, Loreto Convent Primary School, Saint Colmcille’s Primary School and Saint Conor’s Primary School.

In a moving tribute from Drumragh Parish, Fr Cargan was described as “an exceptionally bright, gifted individual, skilled in oratory and musical ability.”

A spokesperson for the Parish highlighted the breadth of Fr Cargan’s contributions to the community, including; working with youngsters through the ‘Youthquake’ project; his contribution to local amateur dramatics; his memorable participation in the annual Christmas carol services; and, unforgettably, enlivening role he played as auctioneer at the Clanabogan Christmas bazaar.

As well as Omagh, Fr Cargan also ministered to the parishes of Steelstown, Faughanvale, Maghera and, most recently, Kilrea.

Lamenting his passing, St Eugene’s Cathederal, Derry, said, “Fr John was passionate about his mission, the power of prayer and the good that the Church could do in the world. Many people have benefited from his wisdom over the years and we thank him for his distinguished contribution towards the life of the church here in the Diocese of Derry.”

A flood of heartfelt messages were also left by local people online, many recalling important memories of Fr Cargan.

One lady said, “Fr Cargan was a most welcome visitor to the ‘topflat’ (maternity unit) in Tyrone County Hospital. God rest his soul. Taken to his eternal rest far too soon. God rest his soul. Shocked.”

Another recalled that, “He celebrated my late husband’s funeral mass 39 years ago and was a great support to our family.”

And somebody else said, “I remember this priest and his curls. I mind him visiting granny on the first Friday of the month. A lovely man. Rest in peace.”

Fr Cargan’s requiem mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Drumagarner, today (Easter Monday), at 2.00pm, with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.