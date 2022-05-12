Poundland to create 25 new jobs with new Omagh store

Poundland will create 25 new jobs when their new Omagh Showgrounds store opens to the public on Saturday, 28 May.

The new opening is part of the company’s expansion and transformation programme and follows a series of store openings across the North.

Poundland have said that a number of the 25 positions have been filled by people who lost their jobs when other businesses closed in Omagh recently.

The 7,600 sq ft store will be located at the former site of Tempest and Menary’s at the Showgrounds Retail Park.

The new Omagh store will also have one of the largest PEP&CO fashion (Poundland’s affordable clothing brand) and home departments in North, covering well over half the shop floor.

The new store will also feature a selection of chilled and frozen food for shoppers as it extends into new categories to help families save money.

Poundland said their frozen food sales are growing rapidly as customers look to manage their household budgets by minimising waste.

Welcoming the new store to the town, Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson said he welcomed the Poundland investment in the district’s retail offering.

“As Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and an Omagh Town Councillor, I welcome investment in the retail sector in Omagh, the county town of Tyrone, and within the wider District to boost our local economy, ensure our towns and villages remain vibrant and create jobs for our residents.

“It is important that we continue to support and invest in our towns and villages as we continue to move forward following the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Advertisement

Poundland’s Country Manager, Olivia McLoughlin, said: “We’re delighted to be opening another store in Omagh and proud to be able to create up to 25 new jobs, especially for those recently made unemployed when other businesses closed.