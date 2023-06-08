Poundstretcher closure could mean 13 redundancies

The Strabane Poundstretcher store has been proposed for closure, and its 13 employees have been told that they will lose their jobs if they do not agree to be redeployed to other stores.

Workers at the local store, which is based in the Strabane Retail Park, were told on Friday that the shop was earmarked for closure. They were subsequently given two options: They could either lose their jobs, or be deployed to another store in Derry or Omagh. MP for West Tyrone Órfhlaith Begley says the proposed closure represents a further blow to the commercial life of the town.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with the local employees and their families,” she said.

“I am disappointed that the company have taken the decision to close the Strabane branch without looking at the potential of re-location locally, and the short notice it has given to workers.

“While management is offering the potential of re-deployment to the company’s other stores, most likely in Derry and Omagh, this option may not be practically, or financially, viable for many of the workers affected. I have written to Poundstretcher to discuss the fallout of this decision, and, in particular, to ensure that the welfare, rights and entitlements of workers are being prioritised.”

Strabane councillor and local businessman, Raymond Barr, said that staff were told via a note on their bulletin board in the staff room.

He told the Chronicle, “I am disappointed in the disrespectful manner by which staff were informed… Many of the staff have been loyal employees for years, and should be treated with a lot more respect. All in all, this is another negative development for staff and the public, with this being the fifth shop to close in this particular park.

“The town needs major inward investment, and it needs it urgently.”

At the time of going to press, no-one from Poundstretcher was available for comment.