Poverty intensifying mental health problems across Tyrone

THE Western Trust area experienced twice as many mental health admissions as any of the North’s other five trust regions last year, despite having the lowest population of all.

The startling figures, which showed that mental health admissions in the Western Trust area made up 35 per-cent of the total number recorded across the North in 2022/23, have caused deep concern among both patients and professionals in Tyrone, Fermanagh and Derry.

The statistics, which were gathered by NISRA and published by the Department of Health, revealed that 1,542 people were admitted to mental health facilities run by the Western Trust last year.

Though nobody can be certain exactly what caused behind this disturbing disparity, both the Western Trust and local mental organisations believe social deprivation – among other factors – played a key role.

Gerry Madden, group facilitator with a local mental health group, Omagh Men’s Support Group, says the cost of living crisis, years of austerity, and cuts to public services have all contributed to bringing this “dire situation” about.

“To say I am not surprised by these statistics would be to overstate it,” began Mr Madden. “However, it should not be too shocking that the various crises we are facing are having a detrimental impact on people’s mental health.”

The Western Trust is home to some of the most deprived areas, not only in the UK, but in the whole of Europe, with one in four people in the area live in poverty, including almost 4,000 children in need.

Mr Madden, who as well as being involved with Omagh Men’s Support Group for 20 years has also been in social work for 40, told us that he believes mental health is at the bottom of the ‘health and social care pecking order’. “Years of austerity have brought about a situation where there simply is not enough money to finance every aspect of health and social care which we deem important,” said Mr Madden.

“I am not saying mental health is more important than other areas, but it seems to me that it is easier to cut funding from mental health services than it is to pull money from cancer care, children’s services or cardiac services. “In times of austerity, mental health services are likely to take a disproportionate hit.”

Poverty and deprivation

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said, “Locally we have seen an increase in admissions, (which is) multifactorial and likely includes poverty and deprivation and differences in community services across different Trusts.

“Despite the increase in admissions we continue to meet the presenting need of the population of the Western Trust, whilst we continue to review our community services in line with the mental health strategy for Northern Ireland.”

Responding to the Trust’s comments, Mr Madden said, “I know that ‘multifactorial’ probably sounds like an easy, empty sound bite, but, speaking honestly, it is probably quite close to the truth.

“The picture that I can see is one that has many different sides, and it is undoubtedly complex. In saying that, however, it is fundamentally one that is being perpetuated by a lack of funding and a resource deficit.”

Finally, Mr Madden offered some advice on what people should do if they find themselves struggling.

“Getting help early can prevent a difficult period from becoming a crisis – that much is well understood.

“Fortunately, though they are not getting the funding they need at the moment, we do have a strong network of voluntary mental health organisations here in Omagh.

“I would urge people to engage with them, whether it is us at Omagh Men’s Support Group, Omagh Men Shed, one of the many groups runs from Omagh Community House, Aware, or any of the others.

“Reach out and ask for support, before things get any worse.”

If you wish to join Omagh Men’s Support Group, you can call Gerry on 07799 472968 or email gerry27.madden@ gmail.com.

Lifeline NI – 0808 808 8000

AWARE NI – 028 7126 0602