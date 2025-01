A new exhibition has opened in Co Tyrone to show how organ donations can save children’s lives.

People are being encouraged to go along and view the powerful photographic exhibition currently running at the Alley Theatre which aims to raise awareness of paediatric organ donation.

Among those to visit the exhibition, which is entitled ‘The Call’ was Lilian Seenoi-Barr, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Advertisement

She said she was incredibly touched by the images she saw which depict 20 photos of children from across the UK who are waiting on an organ transplant to save their lives.

“The Call is an incredibly powerful display which highlights the life-changing impact of organ donation and emphasises the importance of families having open conversations about this vital topic.

“Featuring deeply thought-provoking images of children waiting for the one phone call that could transform their lives forever, the exhibition is both inspiring and humbling.

“To see these innocent faces so dependent on other people in order to be able to lead the life they should have, really puts into perspective why we all need to get registered on the Organ Donation Register, and that we all have the conversation with our loved ones so they know our wishes.”

The exhibition is open until Friday, January 10, at the Alley Theatre and entry is free.