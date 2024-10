A STRABANE social media influencer was celebrating at the weekend after she ‘fashioned’ a victory at an influencer award ceremony.

Abigail Forbes, known to her many followers as ‘abigailvancee’, took home the ‘Fashion Influencer of the year Award’ at the VaVa Awards, held in the Titanic Museum in Belfast.

Only established on the influencing circuit for about a year, Abigail’s journey to this moment was borne out of health struggles, which she openly talks about.

Advertisement

She commented, “I’ve always had social media and have always had a passion for fashion. My influencer journey began when I had to leave my job as a professional make-up artist due to gall bladder disease and mental health issues; anxiety, depression and self-harm because of bullying.

“I needed to do something which forced me to get up and get out of bed in the morning so began doing ‘get ready with me’ and ‘get dressed with me’ videos every day and built up my following, finding like-minded people.

“As a huge mental health advocate, I find social media a great tool to help others out there with similar struggles showing that they’re not alone.

“I was bullied when I was younger for acting or dressing a certain way but always stayed true to myself and try to promote the same message through my social media.”

At present, Abigail has amassed 102,000 followers on Tik Tok and 107,000 on Instagram working with brands like Boohoo, ASOS and Pretty Little Thing, as well as working part-time job with local fashion business, Lemonade.

She hits back at the idea that ‘influencing’ isn’t a real job by saying, “The world has progressed; what people used to see advertised on billboards is now online; people like me are just bringing that advertising onto a new platform. With all the admin involved, making content and other elements, influencing is a full-time job in itself where, if you do it right, you can make a nice income although I have, and always will have, a part time job in the real world.”

She concluded, “I’m hoping to work with my award sponsors, Nominations of Italy, in the future, but I’m also taking it day by day, finding where I fit in this world in which I’ve found myself and I’m so grateful I’m here.”