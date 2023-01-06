Priest pays tribute to Pope Benedict’s ‘rich legacy’

SPECIAL prayers have been said in local Catholic churches for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict Emeritus, whose death on New Year’s Eve at the age of 95 marked the end of an era.

The German national was born on April 16, 1927 and served as Pontiff between 2005 and 2013. His decision to retire made him the first Pope in 600 years to step down, a decision seen as groundbreaking.

Ordained in 1951, the then Fr Joseph Ratzinger went on to become Bishop and then Cardinal. During this time he worked closely with Saint Pope John Paul II. He then succeeded him in 2005, and served eight years as Pontiff before being succeeded by the current Pope Francis.

His death has been marked in local churches throughout this week. Canon Benny Fee, Parish Priest of Clonoe, said Pope Benedict had left an important legacy for the church, and not just in his decision to retire from the Papacy.

“He will leave a rich legacy of humility and service to the Church throughout his life,” Canon Fee said.

“Pope Benedict had been planning to retire and enjoy his books, when he was called by the Holy Spirit to become Pope.

“He gave his all in that role; guiding the Church until he came to the realisation that he was unable to continue. He was, then, brave enough to take the decision to resign, and deserves great credit. As Pope Emeritus, his voice was never heard and he allowed Pope Francis to carry on his Papacy. For Pope Benedict to do that in the manner in which he has for the nine years also shows tremendous humility and spirit.”

In 2010, Pope Benedict wrote a strongly-worded Pastoral to the Irish Church and people on child abuse, one of the most massive issues which affected his Papacy, and Canon Fee sees the way he dealt with that abuse as crucial.

“For the Irish Church, he was probably the first Pope to grab the issue of child abuse, and say ‘enough was enough’. He prepared the way for Pope Francis to continue that work. We can never forget the terrible and painful reality of child abuse,” he added.

Archbishop of Armagh, Eamon Martin, will today (Thursday) attend the funeral of Pope Benedict in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.