TRIBUTES have been paid to a retired priest famed for his singing who served the parish of Leckpatrick with distinction for many years.

Fr John Doherty, late of Melmount Road in Strabane, died at Altnagelvin Hospital last Thursday evening.

His Requiem Mass took place on Monday afternoon at Melmount Parish Church, the chapel where he served as a curate in the 1970s.

The Mass was celebrated by Melmount parish priest, Fr Michael Doherty, while the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Donal McKeown, led the congregation in afternoon prayers.

Mourners heard that, from a very young age, Fr John, along with his sister Rita, excelled as a musician, taking piano and singing lessons from the age of five.

Both his singing and speaking voice became a trademark during his time as a priest and they were ‘admired’ by his congregations. Fr John also taught at St Colman’s High School in Strabane and was a much-loved member of the staff, known for his gentle and patient nature.

During his time as a teacher, he took part in many concerts and productions, including a well-reviewed production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’.

Speaking at the funeral, Fr Michael Doherty spoke fondly about his fellow priest and friend, whom he first met at the age of 15 when he was a pupil at St Columb’s in Derry.

“I first met Fr John when he was a young priest. He worked in the school and was very well liked. Fr John had many gifts including his great voice and gentle nature,” Fr Doherty said.

Praising the deceased as a ‘people person’, Fr Doherty said, “His favourite thing was meeting people after Mass and talking to them. Even in his last appearance here, when he was quite frail, I said to him, ‘John you don’t have to do much but if someone is looking to chat to you just talk to them.’ He said, ‘Okay.’ I left the church to talk to people outside and I came back and he was standing at the back talking to people.”

great gifts

Fr Doherty added, “Fr John’s great gifts were his voice, speaking and singing. The congregation often praised it and remarked how easy he was to listen to. Second was his gentle nature and understanding of others, thirdly he was a fantastic organiser. Some would say too organised… he planned everything meticulously. Everything he said was scripted and thought-out.

“He was never happier than when on pilgrimage to the Brandywell to see Derry City every other Friday. Even though many times we went it often felt like Lough Derg,” Fr Doherty joked.

Thanks were given to all the doctors, carers and staff at Altnagelvin who cared for Fr John during his illness.

After the conclusion of the poignant service, the popular priest was buried in the adjoining cemetery at Melmount Church.

Speaking afterwards, local councillor, Antaine Ó Fearghail, one of his ex-pupils, said he would be missed by the whole community.

Cllr Ó Fearghail said, “Fr John taught me at school many moons ago and I always had tremendous respect for him. He was a beautiful human being in every way. A gentle gentleman – a priest who never lost the common touch.

“A huge honour was bestowed upon members of Sigerson’s GAA Club when they were asked to carry Fr John’s coffin from the chapel. Owen Roes GAA Club carried his coffin to the grave. This they did with pride and respect.

“The place was packed, people from former parishes, both North and South to pay their final tribute to this great man. It was obvious from the gathering that this was a man who was extremely well thought about.”