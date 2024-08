A DROMORE school set to close in August 2025 will now remain open for at least another year.

The news comes as a significant relief to the Tummery Primary School community, who were facing uncertainty following the closure announcement made last month.

The initial decision to close Tummery PS was met with outrage from local residents, parents, and school officials, particularly coming on the heels of the closure of nearby Drumlish Primary School.

Advertisement

However, the intervention of Education Minister Paul Givan means the school will now stay open until August 2026, giving the school community additional time to fight for its future.

In a letter to the Board of Governors, Minister Givan confirmed the extension, which also grants more time for Niall Sludden, the newly appointed principal and former Tyrone footballer, to establish himself in the role.

Local councillor, Colette McNulty said the news provides “a reprieve” for the Tummery PS school community.

“This is a welcome first step and will provide some relief for the pupils, parents and staff of the school who face an uncertain future,” she said.

“Sinn Fein have been working closely with the affected schools and the local community to ensure the children of Dromore have access to appropriate educational provision, and we will continue to do so.”

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA, Nicola Brogan also praised the decision.

“This extension gives us an opportunity to engage further with the Department for Education and the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools,” she said. “It is crucial that we ensure appropriate plans are in place and services are provided by the community.”