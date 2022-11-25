Prisoner stomped repeatedly on child murder accused

A PRISONER who repeatedly stomped on the head of alleged Dungannon child killer Darren Armstrong in a premeditated, “frenzied” jailhouse attack has been handed a five year sentence.

Armstrong (32), from Ashbeg Grove is on remand charged with the murder of two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle on August 8 last year.

The little girl’s mother 25-year-old Jade Dempsey, who is originally from Dublin, is charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and perverting the course of justice.

For the prison attack, 38-year-old Stephen Moore from Oakley Street, Belfast was jailed and ordered to spend an extra three years on licence while his co-accused Robert Robinson (35) of Kilbride Gardens in Antrim walked free from Craigavon Crown Court after his 15 month sentence was suspended for three years.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Patrick Lynch KC praised the prison staff at Maghaberry “for the speed with which they responded” to help to save victim Darren Armstrong from more serious injury.

Even when three guards trailed Moore away from the unconscious alleged child killer, “he continued with the sustained attack” so if they had not responded as quick as they did, there’s “no doubt he would have sustained even more serious injuries than he already has done.”

Moore admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Armstrong with intent and Robinson admitted causing actual bodily harm to the alleged child killer.

‘SEE YOU SOON’

The court heard that when Armstrong left the landing to attend a legal visit, Moore told him “see you soon” with the ten second, devastating attack happening when he returned.

As Armstrong walked along the landing corridor, Moore punched him several times and pushed him into a servery room.

In CCTV footage of the incident, Moore can be seen delivering at least ten stomps on the unconscious alleged murderer.

Moore continued stomping until he was dragged away by three prison officers and even then, he could be seen still trying to lash out.

The following day, Armstrong had surgery to his broken jaw where a plate and screws were inserted.

During police interview, Moore admitted that his intention was to hurt Armstrong “as much as he could”.

A Prosecution lawyer conceded that Robinson’s plea to actual bodily harm was on the basis that he played a lesser role and had not known what was about to unfold

A defence barrister said Moore accepted, “it was not up to him to act as judge, jury and executioner for this man” when he carried out the “frenzied attack.”

Defence counsel added, “He should not have done what he did, there’s no doubt. That’s what the law is for and what prisons are for, he accepts that, however there are, underlying issues… clearly he is a man who needs rehabilitation and needs assistance.”

Judge Lynch said it was clear the attack had been “thought out and only needed the opportunity to carry it out,” adding that while Moore himself may have had his reasons for doing it, “there can in no way be any excuse”.