“WE will not be deterred in our efforts to make Strabane an apartheid-free zone.”

This was the assertion from pro-Palestinian group Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) Strabane this week after three of their members were arrested during a protest at a local store.

On Wednesday a group from BDS Strabane was carrying out a demonstration at Strabane’s Home Bargain store. A spokesperson explained that during their demonstrations – a number of which have been carried out in recent months – enter the store, put goods from Israel in a trolley, and leave it at the front of the shop to make people aware of what the store is selling.

Advertisement

However during Wednesday’s protest, after engaging with staff inside the store, the police were subsequently called and three BDS Strabane members were arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Police received a report on an ongoing protest just before 7.15pm on Wednesday, 11th September, at commercial premises on Melmount Road in Strabane.

“Police attended the location and arrested three people on suspicion of offences, all of whom were subsequently bailed. Enquiries are ongoing.”

BDS Strabane says they believe that the police reaction to the protest was disproportionate.

In a statement a spokesperson said, “BDS Strabane wishes to express our disappointment with Home Bargains and the store management for creating this escalation against our activists, who have been protesting over the past five to six months against the ongoing war crimes and genocide being committed in Gaza.”

The spokesperson said the arrests have raised “deep concerns” within the BDS movement.

They continued, “Our three activists were each arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault, and harassment and were confronted by no less than 15 police officers on the night, for their protest in opposition to Home Bargains’ continued complicity. Each of our activists fully rejects the trumped-up accusations that have been leveled at them and refuses to be silenced by attempts to criminalise their opposition to the genocide and apartheid and being persecuted by Israel on a daily basis.”

Advertisement

They added, “We will not be deterred in our efforts to make Strabane an apartheid-free zone. We will not be deterred in our efforts to stay on the streets, in workplaces and communities, in our thousands and in our millions, until Palestine is free.“

Local Independent councillor Raymond Barr also outlined his concerns.

Cllr Barr said, “I condemn both the actions of Home Bargains and the PSNI about how they handled these protests.

“The approach of both the PSNI surrounding the arrests and the management of the store was clearly heavy handed. A genocide is happening in Israel, and I support the action being taken by protestors to make people aware that they could be buying goods from Israel without knowing.”

Home Bargains were approached for a statment but said no one would be available for comment.