A COALISLAND man has been given an 18-month probation order after an ‘unusual’ knife

incident.

At Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, Marius Steponavicius (26), of Annaghmore Road, was sentenced on charges of using disorderly behaviour and common assault.

The court heard that, at 6am on January 4, police received a report from a man who claimed he was being chased by a male with a knife at Barrack Square in Coalisland.

Police arrived to the location shortly after and located two males at a supermarket in the area, one of whom was the defendant.

Officers searched him and found a knife in his trousers. Steponavicius made full admissions.

Initially, the 26-year-old was charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

However, the knife was too small to be classified as ‘offensive’.

The defence counsel representing Steponavicius, told the court that the circumstances that led to the incident were ‘unusual’.

The court heard that Steponavicius and the reporting party were in fact friends who had been drinking together that night and morning.

However the defendant left the house and the friend followed, fearing for Steponavicius’ wellbeing.

After being followed, Steponavicius chased the friend with the knife to scare them away.

District judge Ted Magill urged Steponavicius to undergo probation to address his difficulties and to register with a doctor.

Steponavicius was given an 18-month probation order.