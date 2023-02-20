Probus Club members discuss what songs make them happy

TWENTY-one members of Dungannon Ladies’ Probus Club attended the latest meeting at the Rugby Club.

President Mary Ferris welcomed incoming vice-president Isa Cahoon back from her holiday. She also presented outgoing president Val Williamson with her Past President’s Brooch.

Mary thanked Val for her hard work during her two terms in office, due to Covid, and assured Isa of everyone’s support during her ‘learner’ year.

Instead of the usual bouquet of flowers from club members in appreciation of service, Val chose a voucher, as she wished to make donations to Parkinson’s Research and to the Lullaby Trust, in memory of their lost baby who would have been 40 at the weekend.

After tea/coffee and much chat, Mary took charge of a short business meeting, saying how good it was to have Isa Cahoon, Ivy Williamson and Vi Campbell back with the club after a period of absence.

Mary then asked Janice Buchanan to hand out the newly-printed card which set out the ‘Programme’ for the 2023 season. Janice then confirmed several speakers and the visit to Montalto House, completing a varied and interesting year for everyone.

Mary asked that annual fees should be paid to treasurer Pam Duff. On conclusion of business, Mary invited the ladies, as requested, to forward on their ‘Quick and Easy’ recipes, which June Nelson agreed to collect and record so that a copy of same can be circulated to each member.

Again, as requested, the members stated which song made them smile, happy or improved their mood. This led to much singing and humming, with suggestions including Morecambe and Wise with ‘Bring Me Sunshine’, folk song ‘The Happy Wanderer’, Cliff Richard’s ‘Summer Holiday’, ‘You Are My Sunshine’ and the 23rd Psalm.

Val then brought the fond recollections to a close, saying that her choice of song was ‘Singing In The Rain’ as it brought back memories of her ‘double wedding’ with her sister, when it rained but didn’t dampen their wonderful day!

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 15, when Fred Faulkner from Cookstown will be the speaker.