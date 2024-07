A PROPOSAL to build a wind farm containing up 12 turbines outside Fintona has been deemed to be of ‘regional significance’ by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The designation could mean the application will be subject to a public consultation, and the DfI will determine the outcome of the application.

In addition, a Public Local Inquiry may be called before the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

Advertisement

SSE Rewnewables are seeking permission for a dozen turbines between Tattymoyle and Ecclesville Roads, in the townlands of Tattymoyle Middle and Moysnaght, around three miles from Fintona. There are already a number of wind farms between Fintona and Fivemiletown.

If the application gets the go-ahead, it is considered that it would make a ‘significant contribution’ towards electricity generation in the North. Last November, the DfI said that, having considered the information provided to it, they were of the opinion that the development would, if carried out, be of significance to the whole or a substantial part of the North.

Earlier this month, Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, said that the determination in regards to the Tattymoyle wind farm had been undertaken before he had taken office and it was his understanding that there was no legal way for him to overturn that determination.

His letter to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) came after the local authority had expressed concerns that they did not have the power to make a determination on an application for 12 wind turbines in the area.

The matter was brought before a recent meeting of the council’s planning committee.

Legal representatives for SSE Renewables had also asked for the Department to serve notice as to whether the application constituted a development of ‘regional significance’.