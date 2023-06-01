Proud day for Eglish as new pavilion opened at Páirc Chormaic

THE late Cormac McAnallen was foremost in everyone’s thoughts at the official opening of the new pavilion at Páirc Chormaic in Eglish on Saturday evening.

The launch coincided with the Tyrone Masters’ championship encounter against Armagh with many of Cormac’s former friends and teammates lining out on an idyllic evening in Eglish.

The new pavilion was opened before the match got underway, a game that Tyrone won comfortably by 1-22 to 0-7 in front of a sizeable group of spectators.

Cormac’s brother Dónal, a midfielder on the Tyrone Masters’ team, and Eglish Brian Murtagh chairman thanked everyone who contributed in any way to the development of the new pavilion while the blessing was presided over by Fr Heagney.

Dónal also presented prized mementos of his late brother Cormac which will take up permanent residence in the pavilion, namely the jersey he wore in the 2003 All-Ireland final, and the match-day ball from the 1998 All-Ireland minor final.

