PSNI accused of Noah ‘investigation blunder’

A VIGIL will take place in Strabane next week (Tuesday) to mark the third anniversary of the death and disappearance of Noah Donohoe.

Noah (14), whose mother and family are originally from Lisnafin, went missing three years ago yesterday (Wednesday).

He disappeared on June 21 2020 and after six days of searching his naked body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of drowning. However the family have since mounted a campaign calling for more clarity around the investigation as they believe many questions remain unanswered.

New allegations have arisen that the PSNI withheld vital CCTV evidence detailing the 14-year-old’s movements on the day of his disappearance from his family, after footage came to light at the weekend.

It is understood that Noah’s mum, Fiona was only made aware of the footage at the end of last year.

Captured just 14 hours before his disappearance, the video shows Noah leaving his home at 3:30am, returning home 35 minutes later, wet and without his headphones and flip-flops.

The evidence was uncovered as it was further revealed that investigative journalist and independent crime investigator Donal MacIntyre is now heading up an independent investigation into the case. A Crowdfunding appeal launched by the Dublin-based journalist has already amassed over £57,000.

Commenting this week, friend of the Donohoe family, Strabane councillor, Raymond Barr criticised the PSNI’s handling of the case.

“We are witnessing this diabolical excuse for an investigation blunder on from one shambolic episode to another, with absolutely no compassion or concern for Noah’s mother Fiona or the wider Donohoe family,” he said.

Cllr Barr also accused the PSNI of being more concerned about burying evidence rather than uncovering it.

He is also urging local people to get behind the crowd-funding initiative so that the independent investigation can be completed.

“Investigators are now openly questioning the procedures, or lack thereof, undertaken by the PSNI in their investigation,” he said. “I would implore everyone to get behind the crowd fund, donating whatever they can no matter how little to the appeal.

“Noah’s young life began in Strabane, his family are from here and we have taken this young boy into our hearts. We have a duty to help Fiona discover why this happened and to ensure it never happens again; people power can help achieve those answers for truth and justice!”

The vigil will take place at the Tinnies on Tuesday June 27 at 7pm. Anyone wishing to contribute to te crowd-funding inititaive can do so at www.crowdfunder.co.uk and swarching for ‘The Independent Noah Donohoe Investigation’.