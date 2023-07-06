PSNI called to scene after alleged stabbing incident at GAA game

THE PSNI have detained a man following reports of an alleged stabbing incident at an underage GAA match in Cookstown this evening.

We Are Tyrone understands that a man was attacked by an assailant allegedly weilding a knife during tonight’s U-16 Championship semi-final match between Cookstown and Fintona.

Police were called to the scene and in amateur video footage captured by a spectator, were witnessed taking the alleged perpetrator away for questioning.

The Ambulance Service has confirmed the incident and one person was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 9.03pm following reports of an incident in the Convent Road area of Cookstown on Thursday.

“NIAS despatched an emergency crew to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital.”