PSNI handling of Noah case branded ‘despicable’

FORMER PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne’s handling of the Noah Donohoe case was branded ‘shambolic’ at council meeting.
The comments were made by Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr as he proposed a new motion relating to the tragic teen.
Cllr Barr proposed that council write to the incoming Chief Constable to request a comprehensive review of the PSNI investigation into the disappearance and death of Noah Donohoe. The motion passed with cross-party support with two abstentions.
Fourteen-year-old Noah Donohoe went missing in Belfast on the evening of Sunday June 21 2020. Six days after his disappearance, the body of the missing teen, whose family comes from Strabane, was found in a storm drain in the north of the city. Police stated that there was no foul play involved.
However, over half a year later the family remains in the dark over the exact circumstances leading to the teen’s demise.
Speaking at council, Raymond Barr said, “I’m pleased that the motion passed with no issues. The previous Chief Constable’s handling of the case was utterly shambolic and I’m sure that his handling of the case, along with other controversies during his tenure, led to Mr Byrne’s ultimate downfall.
“ would also say that the Policing Board need to step up to the plate and do something to right the wrongs which have plagued the police.”
Cllr Barr says that the fact a crowdfunding appeal had to be instigated for an investigation to be led by journalist Donal MacIntyre ‘spoke volumes’ and urged council to write to the new holder of the police post “at the earliest opportunity.”
