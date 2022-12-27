PSNI investigating fatal Cookstown collision

THE PSNI has started an investigation into a road traffic collision in the Cookstown area yesterday (Monday) that killed three people and injured five more.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said, “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a two-vehicle collision in the Dungannon Road area shortly after 3.30pm.

“The drivers of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, tragically died as a result of the collision along with a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

Advertisement

“Four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital, where they remain.

“The road remains closed.

“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22. You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”