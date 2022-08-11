PSNI move to search new area of Tyrone reservoir

By Alan Rodgers

THE PSNI have today begun to search a new area of the reservoir at Cappagh as their investigation into the disappearance and murder of Damien Heagney from Kildress continues.

Police divers and specialist teams yesterday discovered suspected human remains at the site.

Their search has continued today (Thirsday) when the divers moved to a new area of the expansive area of water just outside the village of Cappagh.

It’s the second day in succession that the PSNI have been at the site.

47 year-old Mr Heagney was last seen on December 31 last year.

Human remains were yesterday removed from the water and taken away for further examination.

Earlier a reward of up to £20,000 was offered for information leading to a prosecution in the case of Mr Heagney, who was 47 and was last seen in the Dromore area in the early hours of December 31.He was reported missing two weeks ago.

Sinn Fein MP, Francie Molloy, said that there was a lot of concern in the local area about what has happened.

“Nobody knows what actually happened to Mr Heagney and people are looking for explanations. Our sympathies go out to the Heagney family at this particularly time and it is concerning trying to get explanations and information on this. Our thoughts are with them and remain with them as they go through the next few days,” he said.

The PSNI has already searched three properties- including one in Dromore – as part of its investigation.