PSNI officer injured arresting Clogher assault suspect

A POLICE officer has sustained facial injuries after being assaulted during the course of an arrest in the Clogher area in the early hours of this morning.

The officer was assaulted by a man who was being detained after an incident at a premises in the Corick Road area shortly before 12.55am.

Sergeant Gracey said, “Both the male and the police officer were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

“The arrested male remains in police custody at this time.”

The sergeant added, “Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.”

Officers had been called to the scene after receiving a report of an assault at the premises.

Sergeant Gracey said, “It was reported that a male punched another male, who sustained injuries to his face, including a suspected fractured jaw.”

Following the incident, a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, and grievous bodily harm.



Sergeant Gracey said, “During the course of the arrest of the suspect, one police officer was assaulted, sustaining facial injuries.”

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and detectives have appealed to anyone with information to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 52 of 30/06/22.



Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.