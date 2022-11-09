PSNI searches in Strabane connected to New IRA investigation

Detectives from the terrorism investigation unit, assisted by uniformed officers, conducted searches in the Knockroe Road of Strabane today in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the ‘New IRA’.

A police spokesperson said, “Whilst we understand the impact our operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to plan any activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption. Our focus is on keeping the community safe and protecting people from the threat of these violent groups who continue to put their own communities in danger by conducting reckless and dangerous activities with no thought for anyone but themselves.”

The police have asked anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations to contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/