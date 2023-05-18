PSNI seek information regarding burglaries across Mid Ulster

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a number of burglaries which occurred in the greater Mid Ulster area recently.

The series of thefts took place in Stewartstown, Dungannon, Clogher, Donaghmore and Portadown, damage was cause at a number of properties and sums of money were taken.

Detective Inspector Ryan said, “On Saturday, May 13 shortly after 1am, it was reported that entry was gained to a premises located at the Augher Road area of Clogher. Damage was reported to the premises, but nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident. At around 00.40am on Wednesday, May 17 it was reported that entry was gained to a premises located at the Main Street area of Donaghmore and a sum of money was taken. Shortly before 1.10am on Wednesday, May 17, it was reported to police that entry had been gained to a premises located at the Castlecaulfield Road area of Dungannon. It was reported that a sum of money was taken during the incident.

“At around 1.40am on Thursday, May 18, entry was gained to a premises at the Square area of Stewartstown in which a sum of money was taken. Shortly before 8.00am on Thursday, May 18, it was reported that entry had been gained to a premises located at the Blackisland Road area of Portadown. Damage was caused to the premises, with a sum of money taken during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are investigating a potential link between these incidents. As part of our investigation, we would be keen to speak to the driver of a dark coloured BMW car which was seen in the area of these burglaries. We believe the driver of this vehicle and those on board, may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“We would like to remind local business owners across the greater Mid Ulster area to be vigilant and keep their premises safe from criminals. Ensure minimal to no cash is kept in the premises overnight, restrict access by not having anything lying around that might help gain entry to premises and make sure proactive security measures such as security lights, locks and cameras are maintained on a regular basis.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to any of these incidents to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 268 17/05/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”