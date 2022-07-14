Public consultation on future for Omagh and Sperrins region

A PUBLIC consultation process has opened on a new ten-year roadmap for tourism in Omagh and the Sperrins.

According to the local council, in 2019, tourism contributed more than £79 million to the Fermanagh and Omagh district economy through overnight visitor spend – the fourth highest of all council districts in the North.

The draft Visitor Experience Development Plan (VEDP) aims to reposition both the Fermanagh Lakelands and Omagh and the Sperrins as ‘world-class’ regenerative tourism destinations, where visitors immerse themselves in its rich natural and cultural heritage, to the benefit of local communities, businesses and the environment.

The consultation process will remain open until 4pm on Friday, September 30. Documents and opportunities to participate are available on the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) website.

FODC chair, Barry McElduff, said, “The council is pleased to have jointly worked with Tourism NI and Waterways Ireland to develop this draft ten-year plan for tourism for the district. We have reached this stage following a significant period of engagement, with various stakeholders to develop a new tourism vision for the area for the benefit of all.

“This consultation is an opportunity for all those with an interest to find out more about the plan and let us know whether there is anything else that should be considered before it is finalised.”

ambitious framework

The draft VEDP sets out an ambitious framework and action plan to improve the tourism and visitor experience through sustainable and regenerative tourism.

This involves getting people to stay longer when they visit, benefiting the local economy, communities and the environment.

The draft plan has been jointly-funded and developed by FODC, Tourism NI and Waterways Ireland after input from the public, private and community sectors.

Further information on the consultation and how to share your views is available on the FODC website at www.fermanaghomagh.com.