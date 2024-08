CASTLEDERG residents and stakeholders are invited to attend a series of public information sessions on proposed designs for three new play parks in the area.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, has encouraged local people to attend any of these events to ensure the project and design are tailored to meet their needs.

She said, “We believe the provision of outdoor play facilities is critically important to the lives of children and young people, contributing to the development of essential skills that support social, intellectual, physical, and emotional wellbeing. It also provides a means of connecting with the wider community as well as plenty of opportunities for fun and enjoyment.”

Advertisement

Plans for each project will be on display within the Derg area, with members of the public encouraged to drop in anytime between 3-7pm to view the designs.

The designs will be on display on Tuesday, August 20, at the Hillview Play Park and the Glebe Cross Community Association.

On August 22, the designs will be on display at Clady Hall Community Centre.

The plans can also be viewed online at Derry Strabane Parks and Play. For further information on the events, contact Project Officer Leanne Thompson via email at Leanne.thompson@derrystrabane.com or via phone at 02871253253.