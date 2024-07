COUNCIL is inviting stakeholders and residents to a public information session on the possible site for Strabane Urban Sports Park.

The proposed project is to develop a sports park to cater for a variety of wheeled sports such as skateboarding, bikes, scooters, roller skaters and inline skaters.

Site location concept designs for the park will be on display on Wednesday, August 7, in the Melvin Sports Complex from 11am until 2pm and from 6pm to 9pm.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr, encouraged people to attend the event so the project and design could be tailored to meet their needs.

“This is a key element of the design phase of the new Strabane Urban Sports Park project and is an opportunity to speak directly with the project team,” she said.

“The event is open to residents, community groups and stakeholders with an interest in replacing the play park in Ballycolman and the possibility of incorporating a Skate Park facility in the Melvin Sports Complex grounds.”

Liam Cannon from Strabane Urban Sports believes the new park would be pivotal in helping young people to reach their potential in wheeled sports.

“An urban sports park will help steer our younger generations in a more positive direction and we believe this could help eliminate the more negative options available to them.

“Urban sports is now part of the Olympics and is an option in GCSE, we need a controlled environment for our children to excel.”

For further information on the event contact Project Officer Leanne Thompson on Leanne.thompson@derrystrabane.com or 02871253253.