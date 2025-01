Pupils who attend the Royal School in Dungannon could very soon be partially shielded from the rain when waiting for their buses, as a request for bus shelters has been recommended for approval.

A recent Mid Ulster District Council report stated the bus shelters could potentially be used by over 50 people at any given time, thus illustrating a clear need for them at Northland Row.

Commenting on the matter at an Environment Committee meeting of the local authority, DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson stated: “I’m happy to propose the report and welcome the [bus shelters recommended for approval] at Northland Row. It’s developing well.”

Advertisement

The latest development regarding Northland Row was welcomed by Sinn Fein councillor Deirdre Varsani as well.

The relevant agenda item explains plans are firmly in place to deliver the much-needed bus shelters.

The document states: “The cantilever bus shelters will be placed in front of the boundary wall of Royal School Dungannon, within the marked bus stop area. This application has been approved by DfI Roads.”

Cllr Varsani also welcomed the progress made regarding an application for a bus shelter on the Coalisland Road, Dungannon, opposite Millview Manor.

“There are often people standing out in front of the elements, trying to catch a bus at that location, so that’s very welcome.”

Meanwhile, progress has been made regarding a number of other bus shelter requests, listed below.

Hillhead Road, Castledawson: the council is currently engaging with DfI Roads and Translink; Magheracastle/Mountjoy Road, Brocagh: talks are ongoing with a landowner; Pomeroy Road, Donaghmore: a new location has been identified and talks are ongoing with St. Patrick’s PS; Mullinahoe Road, Ardboe: the council is awaiting the landowner’s permission; Derryfubble Road, Benburb: residents are being consulted; Dunman GO filling station, Cookstown-Moneymore carriageway: the council is currently engaging with DfI Roads and Translink.

Advertisement

A bus shelter has also been recommended for approval at Innisrush village, Clady.

Cllr Johnston commented: “I’m delighted to see Innisrush eventually moving. I know my colleague Martin Kearney had done a lot of work on that one, and of course Cllr [Anne] Forde as well.”

A request for a bus shelter on the Derrychrin Road, Ballinderry, is awaiting the outcome of a board of governors meeting held in December. A separate request for a bus shelter, on the Fintona Road in Clogher, is being programmed for installation.

Since the last Environment Committee meeting was held, a bus shelter has been installed on the Farlough Road, Derryvale.