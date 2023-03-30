This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Lifford racist graffiti condemned

  • 30 March 2023
Lifford racist graffiti condemned
Members of Eithne Coyle 1916 Society Lifford have since painted over the graffiti.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 30 March 2023
Less than a minute

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY