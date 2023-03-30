Lifford racist graffiti condemned

THERE has been widespread disgust in the Lifford area after racist graffiti appeared on a wall in a residential area.

The racist vandalism appeared overnight earlier this week in Beechwood Housing Estate.

It is believed that many families of an ethnic minority live in the area where the graffiti was daubed.

Members of Eithne Coyle 1916 Society Lifford have since painted over the graffiti, and strongly condemned the shocking incident.

In a statement, the group said, “The Lifford 1916 Society condemns the racist graffiti sprayed on walls and a house in Beechwood, Lifford.

“This was a disgusting act by a very small minority, and we call on those involved to desist from this anti-social behaviour.

“We stand in solidarity with the residents of the estate, who come from ethnic backgrounds and encourage other residents to be vigilant and to take a stand against this racist intimidation.

“Members of our society have painted over the graffiti.

“Some residents of ethnic minority have been living in this estate for years, and have been left very upset by the graffiti.”