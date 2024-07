A HISTORIC review of all island rail travel is to be published today recommending that stations be returned to Omagh, Dungannon and Strabane.

The report was first issued in draft form in July 2023, with a consultation afterwards.

The final version now contains 32 recommendations, including the restoration of the line from Derry to Portadown with a view to increasing North West connectivity. This would link the towns of Strabane, Omagh and Dungannon to the network.

It is expected that the recommendations would take up to 25 years to implement in full.

Northern Ireland will pay a quarter of the cost, estimated to be between €35bn (£29bn) and €37bn (£31bn) in 2023 terms.

Speaking about the All Island Rail Review, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said it marked a “historic” day for travel.