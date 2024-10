RECYCLING centres at Newtownstewart and Plumbridge have reverted to winter opening hours.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed that the Plumbridge facility is now open from 10am to 5pm on Mondays, 9.30am to 5pm from Tuesday to Friday and will remain closed on Saturday and Sundays.

Meanwhile, Newtownstewart Recycling Centre is closed on Sundays and Mondays, open from 9.30am to 5pm from Tuesday to Fridays and from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Saturdays.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, urged to public to familiarise themselves with the new arrangements.

“The new winter opening times will allow the affected recycling centres to operate in daylight hours over the winter,” she explained.

“While the changes are minor I’d encourage people to check the opening hours on the council’s recycling website before making any trips.

“The website also includes useful recycling advice and information on reducing waste, how to use your bins effectively, a bin collection calendar and information on how to book a Bulky Waste collection.”

The council’s recycling centres at Donemana, Spamount and Strahans Road will all open as normal during the winter months.