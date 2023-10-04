Recycling centres switch to winter opening hours

RECYCLING centres in Plumbridge and Spamount will now be operating under new opening times for the winter season from Monday past, it has been announced.

The new opening times will operate until March 2024 and feature a few changes to the already existing Summer opening times.

The recycling centres will open from 10am until 5pm on Mondays and from 9.30am until 5pm from Tuesdays to Fridays.

They will be closed every Saturday and Sunday during this time period.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue, reminded the public to be mindful of the new opening times and plan ahead.

She said, “I would advise everyone to become familiar with the recycling section of our website and get to know the new winter opening times for certain recycling centres before making any trips.

“While there are only a few minor changes, it’s always helpful to know if there is another recycling centre in your area that might be handier to use.

“There is also a wealth of information on there with regards to reducing waste and how to use your bins effectively as well as the collection calendar and how to book a Bulky Waste collection.”

All other local recycling centres in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, including Dunnamanagh, Newtownstewart and Strahans Road, will keep the same opening hours.

For more information or to find your closest Recycling Centre, please visit www.derrystrabane.com/recyclingcentres.