NEWS that a long-awaited redevelopment for a block of derelict flats in Lisnafin is now on the horizon, has been welcomed.

Pending a successful procurement exercise by the Housing Executive, it is predicted that works will commence on site by January of February next year.

Sinn Féin councillor, Barney Harte commented, “The planned refurbishment of this block of flats has been beset by delays. However, in the latest update received by my party colleague Maolíosa McHugh MLA, he has been advised that the contract is, at long last, going out for tender and subject to a successful procurement exercise, work to refurbish the derelict block will commence early in the New Year.”

The redevelopment of the block will see its complete refurbishment into six self-contained housing units complete with innovative efficiency measures, access for the disabled, the installation of assistive technology and the introduction of a Local Lettings Policy leading to direct allocations for applicants over 55.

Cllr Harte continued, “The refurbishment of the block will not only help provide more much-needed social housing accommodation but also transform a building what has been an eyesore for the local community.”