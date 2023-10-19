Remains found in search for missing man

Police searching for missing person Lee Johnston have located the body of a man in the Maghera area.

Discovered last night (Wednesday), officers currently remain at the scene.

The 21-year-old high-risk missing person from the Coleraine area was last seen in a supermarket on the Orritor Road in Cookstown between 16.52 and 16.59 on Saturday, October 7th.

Advertisement

More details to follow.