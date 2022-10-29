Remains of beloved Killyclogher player to be brought to home club

The remains of star Gaelic footballer John Rafferty who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on Thursday night, will be brought to Killyclogher GAA home ground at Ballinamullan this afternoon (Saturday) at 4.45pm.

The 21-year-old played for the St Mary’s senior team and was a member of Tyrone U20 panels in 2020 and 2021.

He died in a crash involving a car and a tractor on the A5 Curr Road near Beragh at around 7.55pm on Thursday.

Advertisement

Police have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage that may help their enquiry into the tragedy, to come forward.

Tributes have continued to pour in from GAA clubs throughout Tyrone and Fermanagh and Western Football League for the young player who also played for Mountfield FC.

Leading politicians including First Minister in waiting Michelle O’Neill and local MLAs and councillors have also paid their respects.

Killyclogher GAA have announced that there will be a shuttle bus service from the Parish Hall in Killyclogher to the family home throughout the Wake.

Requiem Mass for John Rafferty will take place on Monday (October 31) at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.