A LOCAL woman has made fresh appeals for immediate repairs to the deteriorating road conditions near Woodbrook Village in Omagh, where her mother resides.

The estate, situated off Brookmount Road, has faced significant infrastructure issues since its primary developer went bankrupt, leaving roads and footpaths riddled with potholes and bumps.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and there are concerns that residents may soon be unable to access their homes by car due to the deteriorating road surface.

Helena McAleer, whose mother lives in the area and suffers from serious health issues, expressed her frustration over the lack of progress.

“The potholes at the entrance to Woodbrook are an absolute disgrace,” she told the UlsterHerald.

“Despite contacting the statutory agencies, nothing has been done, and the potholes keep getting worse. It’s totally unacceptable.”

Local councillor Barry McElduff said he had been in contact with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

He said, “There are critical health and safety issues that need to be remediated in this area and hopefully that will be done as soon as possible.”

The DfI is reportedly planning to carry out the necessary repairs and secure funding from a bond held under the Private Streets (NI) Order.

They are also waiting for a list of required sewer infrastructure repairs from NI Water.