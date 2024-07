REPAIR work started yesterday (Wednesday) on a patch of undeveloped land near a local residential area on the Kevlin Road this week which concerned residents had previously described as a ‘potentially dangerous swamp’.

The communal green space between Kevlin Gardens and Kevlin Grove has been plagued by continuous flooding.

One resident, Terry McCullagh, claimed that the problem has persisted since he first moved into the area 27 years ago.

Mr McCullagh, whose grandchildren often play around the area, has welcomed efforts to repair the green space, having previously stated that any attempts to address the issue have resulted in a ‘game of pass the parcel’ between the government authorities and statutory agencies.

“While I welcome these efforts to repair the problem, frankly, it is a joke that it has taken this long for somebody to step forward and say, ‘Yes, it is our job to take care of this place and that is what we will do’,” said Terry.

Omagh Sinn Féin councillor Barry McElduff has also welcomed efforts to repair the green.

“I welcome the fact that a contractor was on-site on Wednesday to begin to address the serious drainage problems at this green space,” he said.

“I have been in direct contact with the council and with Housing Executive regarding this in recent days and weeks.

“It transpires that a planning agreement was reached with the old legacy Omagh District Council that this area would be maintained by the council.

“It is obvious with the topography of the land here that the existing pipe was not wide enough and needs to be replaced and widened.

“There may also be an issue with run-off from higher up gullies. Such was the power of rain water coming down towards the green that a strong manhole cover was dislodged in a thicket of vegetation.

“I want to thank the council and Housing Executive for their engagement on this matter and I want to thank residents who brought this to my attention.

“This needs to be addressed and will require close attention in the future in the interest of health and safety at this location where children tend to play or pass on their bicycles.”