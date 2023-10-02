Reports of dogs harassing livestock surrounding Dungannon

MID Ulster Council has moved to remind the public of the potentially deadly consequences of letting their pets off the lead, following a number of incidents in Dungannon recently.

Last week, several farmers complained that their livestock were being harassed, and one registered dog keeper reported that their pet was attacked.

Responding to a query from this newspaper, a spokesperson for Mid Ulster Council said, “When dogs are not kept under direct control in public, they should be kept in a secure place on the owner’s property.”

Referring to people who flout the laws, the spokesperson continued, “The owner could face considerable costs, including a potential £1,000 fine, court costs and in some cases the cost of having their dog humanely destroyed.”

Commenting on the latest spate of incidents, Tom Elliott, Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone said, “It is absolutely incomprehensible that anyone would allow their dog to worry sheep, or any other animal. I have had several reports of sheep worrying lately and a further report of yet another pet dog being attacked by other dogs. All of these incidents are very traumatic for all those concerned and dog owners need to be more aware of the damage that their pet can do.

“Livestock worrying is a criminal offence which carries a maximum fine of up to £1,000.”

Mid Ulster Council have said that persistent straying or dog attacks should be reported to the council’s environmental health service on 03000 132 132.