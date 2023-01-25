Research into treatment of unmarried pregnant women

A RESEARCHER from Queen’s University, Belfast, is asking local women who fell pregnant between 1945 and 2015 to take part in a study documenting how they were treated.

The chief researcher behind the story wishes to find out more about how social attitudes towards unmarried, pregnant women have evolved since 1945.

To do this, she wants to hear first-hand accounts from women with lived experience.

Dr Livi Dee, research fellow from the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics at Queen’s, is leading the project entitled, ‘Invisible Labour: unmarried pregnancy in Northern Ireland 1945-2015’, which will run until 2025.

Dr Dee is looking to interview women who experienced unmarried pregnancy from 1945 to 2015 for the oral history element of the project.

Their stories will be documented, but Dr Dee assures that the privacy of all the women involved will be paramount.

Dr Dee, who previously worked on the ‘Northern Ireland Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries’ research project, is appealing for any volunteers who would like to come forward and share their story.

She said, “This research will help broaden our understanding of the treatment of unmarried, pregnant women in Northern Ireland, and help us to recognise the dedication and strength of these women, who often endured shame and loneliness as a result of societal expectations.”

This call for participants is open to anyone who experienced an unmarried pregnancy during this time.

Dr Dee has said her areas of interest include: Pregnancy; reaction from friends/family/community; the effect of pregnancy on work/social/family life; experiences of medical/post-natal care; experiences of abortion; experiences of miscarriage; experiences of labour as an unmarried pregnant person; mother and baby institutions; adoption; single motherhood; marriage; and co-parenting arrangements.

She continued, “My previous research has had huge impact, and the oral histories with survivors was a pivotal part of our original report.

“It has resulted in further investigation and support from Stormont.

“Although this research is separate, I am hopeful it will address those who were not able to contribute previously, either because they did not reside in an institution, or did not feel able to contribute beforehand,” added Dr Dee.

If you are interested in participating or would like more information, please contact Dr Livi Dee on Mob: 07784937148 or email: invisiblelabour@qub.ac.uk.

All inquiries will be treated in strictest confidence, and interviews will be anonymous.