STAFF from both the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) and the PSNI were in attendance at a site meeting on the Derry Road last week to speak with concerned residents regarding speeding traffic in the area.

The meeting was organised by Strabane independent councillor Raymond Barr who said that the statutory bodies were left in no doubt about people’s fears. In recent years residents have suggested that speeding at the entrance to Glenside and Tulacorr could result in someone being seriously injured or worse.

Cllr Barr said, “I arranged a site meeting on Wednesday, with representatives of the Road Safety Partnership and local residents to discuss the ongoing hazard presented by speeding traffic on the Derry Road at the entrance to Glenside and Tulacorr.

Advertisement

“Present at the meeting were reps from DFI and one from the PSNI. The partnership was left in no doubt as to the levels of concern and anger felt by residents who again stated it was only a matter of time before a child was seriously injured or worse, attempting to cross the road to board the bus.”

Cllr Barr added, “I made clear my frustration at the length of time it had taken to introduce some form of traffic control to this high risk area and when pressed for commitment the DFI official promised that the matter is currently being reviewed and I will have a reply in the next few weeks.

“The situation which exists here is one which needs to be addressed urgently and I will be pressing the partnership to come up with a solution before the start of the new term.

“Public protest is an avenue which has not been ruled out should the matter not be sorted and in this situation I feel such action would be totally justified.”