RESIDENTS in Altnamona, a Rural Housing Association (RHA) development near Sixmilecross, are raising concerns about neglect and maintenance issues that they say are posing risks to their children and homes.

The community claims that since the Covid-19 pandemic, their park has been largely abandoned by the association, leading to deteriorating living conditions.

Megan Traynor, who lives in Altnamona with her husband Emmett and their three children, expressed deep concerns about the safety of their home. “We first moved here in 2014, and at that time there was frequent general maintenance carried out. But since Covid, there has just been nothing; people would come out and do surveys, but nothing gets done after,” she said.

The Traynors are particularly worried about cracks in their chimney, fearing it could fall and injure their children.

Residents have reported a range of issues, including dampness, structural damage, mould, overgrown trees blocking sunlight, and damaged fencing.

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, described how the overgrowth of trees behind his house has left his garden a “wasteland.”

He said, “The lack of maintenance is just shocking. The trees have completely blocked any sunlight from coming into my garden, so half of it has grass and the other half is just a mucky mess of stones and dirt.”

He also recalled a futile effort to address mould in his home. “When we complained about the mould building in our house, the RHA sent someone out who just gave the mould a wipe. Within a week, the mould was back and no one has been out since,” he said.

In response to the residents’ concerns, a spokesperson had a positive message for those living in the estate.

“We can assure tenants that works will be commencing shortly,” they said.

“The Alt Na Mona scheme is included in the Associations ECM (External Cyclical Maintenance) planned maintenance programme for 2024/25, with a schedule of works instructed to our contractors to the value of £20,000.

“These works include cleaning all hard standing areas, repairs to fascia and soffits and repainting the homes and fences. There have been some unforeseen in year delays with contractor resources and poor weather which has delayed works but we anticipate these works to start over the coming weeks.”