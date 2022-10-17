Residents in shock as Omagh murder probe launched

RESIDENTS of the Mullaghmore area of Omagh have spoken of their shock as the PSNI launched a murder inquiry following a machete attack.

A 20 year-old man hs been arrested after the PSNI received a report that two men had been assaulted by a man armed with a machete, outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area.

Forensic officers are continuing to search the scene this afternoon. Two properties are being examined, as well as a green area at the front of the estate. Evidence is also being taken from a number of vehicles parked close to where the incident is believed to have taken place.

One local resident, who also lives closeby, told WeAreTyrone of his shock at what happened.

“I was at home last night when suddenly the blue lights of the emergency vehicles began flashing outside,” said the man, who did not wish to be named.

“There were police and a number of ambulances. It all happened just before midnight and a number of people then gathered outside their homes. Everyone is shocked, especially with the news that a man has died.”