RESIDENTS living between Drumquin and Castlederg have united in strong opposition to a planned new ‘state-of-the-art’ recycling facility.

Top of the list of objections is a potential increase in vermin, heightened traffic in the area and the proximity of the site to local people.

Derry City & Strabane District Council say a consultation process on the project is ongoing, and a public engagement event is scheduled to take place in Castlederg on January 17.

However, the plan has sparked significant local opposition, prompting the formation of the Drumquin Road Residents’ Group, comprised of dozens of concerned individuals.

Ian Lowry, a local resident, highlighted the unsuitability of the proposed location, emphasising existing traffic issues and potential environmental impacts.

“The facility’s placement, at a major junction near a notorious accident ‘blackspot’ outside Castlederg, raises serious safety concerns,” Mr Lowry stated.

He further suggested alternative sites within Castlederg that would be more appropriate for the development.

“These include the former Roads Service depot, land close to the former St Eugene’s school or the old police station,” Mr Lowry said.

“But what the council are planning here is totally out-of-character with the surrounding countryside.”

Louise McFarland echoed these sentiments, expressing particular concern for her elderly parents residing near the proposed site.

“The potential increase in vermin, noise, and smell from the facility poses a significant health risk to residents,” she said.

“My parents are absolutely devastated about what’s being planned here.”

Residents have also criticised the council’s engagement strategy, deeming it insufficient and calling for more targeted communication considering the proposal’s potential impact.

Responding to the community’s concerns, a spokesperson for DCSDC said that the Council is currently involved in a public consultation in relation to a proposed ‘state-of-the-art recycling facility’ in the Drumquin Road area of Castlederg.

They added, “The purpose of the consultation is to gauge public opinion and to get feedback on the proposed plans. Members of the community who have any concerns are therefore encouraged to actively participate in the consultation process that is currently open for a three month period closing at the end of January.

“In addition to filling out the online questionnaire, the public can attend an engagement event on Wednesday, January 17 in the Derg Valley Leisure Centre from 2-8pm where they can meet with officials to answer questions and view the site plans.”

The consultation is open until 4pm on Wednesday, February 27 and is available online at www.derrystrabane.com/consultations