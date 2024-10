THE Sacred Heart Church in Omagh is set to undergo a substantial restoration project next year.

The church is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary, having been constructed in 1899. On Sunday, the local chapel welcomed GAA patron, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly Dr Kieran O’Reilly, celebrate Mass as part of the 125th anniversary celebrations.

An extensive upgrade of Sacred Heart was completed in time for its centenary in 1999, and the spires were restored about a decade ago.

Each week, parishioners contribute to the upkeep of the church through a special collection, and there are hopes to secure funding for the latest project to ensure that this distinctive church – reputedly visible from each of the four corners of the Drumragh parish – remains in excellent condition.

Parish priest Fr Eugene Hasson informed parishioners during Mass over the weekend that the original plan, which would have seen a funding application submitted next month with refurbishment commencing in April or May 2025, has now been adjusted.

“Following advice from the Heritage Fund, we will now be delaying our submission until the end of February 2025,” he said.

“Consequently, a decision on funding will not be received until May 2025, which means that the commencement of capital works would be rescheduled to begin in September/October 2025.”

While Fr Hasson acknowledged that this adjustment may seem like a setback, he also viewed it as an opportunity. A recent architectural survey has revealed the urgent need for repairs around the underside of the Rose Window at the front of the building. The additional time allows for the possibility of including these crucial repairs in the second round of funding submissions to the Heritage Fund.

Fr Hasson also emphasised the importance of completing all necessary repairs to preserve the integrity of the church and thanked parishioners for their patience and understanding regarding the planned work.