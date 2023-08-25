Resurfacing continues on Crevenagh Road

MOTORISTS in Omagh will be breathing a sigh of relief as resurfacing work on the Crevenagh Road in the town is due to finish this Saturday.

The work, which began on Monday and is being carried out during work hours, has led to traffic being heavier than usual along Campsie Road, one of Omagh’s busiest thoroughfares.

The scheme includes the resurfacing of 450 metres of the carriageway from Crevenagh Road roundabout to Campsie Road roundabout.

A road closure at times from 9.30am to 4.30pm is due to finish on Saturday.

A two-way diversion has been in place along Dublin Road to Campsie Road.

Road users have been advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow alternative routes.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has indicated that the completion of the work is subject to favourable weather conditions, and they will keep the public informed of any change.