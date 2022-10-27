Resurfacing scheme for Gillygooley Road/Omagh Drumquin

A £466,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the B50 Gillygooley Road/Omagh Road, Drumquin (Omagh – Drumquin Road) is due to commence on Wednesday November 2 2022.

The improvement work will extend over five locations between Mullaghmena Road, Omagh and Magherenny Road, Drumquin. The scheme includes resurfacing of the carriageway and upgrading of road drainage.

To facilitate the works a full road closure of the B50 will be in place from 2 November for two weeks.

The road will be reopened from 14 November with traffic controls for six days to facilitate raising of ironwork and drainage improvements.

A further two-week road closure will then be required from 21 November to complete the resurfacing work.

During the two road closures a diversion will be in place as follows :-

For Omagh bound traffic – via B84 Dooish Road, B4 Drumlish Road, A32 Clanabogan Road.

For Drumquin/Castlederg bound traffic – via A5 Beltamy Road, C679 Drumlegagh Road South, B84 Baronscourt Road.

The Department has carefully planned these roadworks and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Completion of the work by 2 December is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: [ www.trafficwatchni.com ]( http://www.trafficwatchni.com/ )