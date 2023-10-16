Resurfacing work begins in Augher

A RESURFACING scheme on the A4 Annaghilla Road, Augher is due to start today (Monday), the Department for Infrastructure has announced.

The work includes carriageway strengthening and resurfacing of 600 metres of road and footpath from 50 metres west of Annaloughan Road to 550 metres east of Annaloughan Road.

To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate a full road closure daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm until this Friday (October 20).

During this period, two-way signed diversions will be in place as follows: HGV route via A5 Omagh – A32 Dromore – Irvinestown – Enniskillen; and a local diversion via A5 Tullyvar Road – Favour Royal Road.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

A spokespersperson for the Department for Infrastructure said, “Completion of the work by October 20 is subject to favourable weather conditions. However, the department will keep the public informed of any change.”

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com/twni.