RNID seeks volunteers to support local service

RNID, the national charity supporting deaf people and those with hearing loss and tinnitus, is seeking volunteers in the north west to support its services in Strabane.

Encouraging people to get involved, the charity said it was an opportunity to help the local community while also meeting new friends.

“We are looking for volunteers to provide hearing aid maintenance including new batteries and tubing, provide support and information to people living with hearing loss, and to provide hearing checks,” a spokesperson said. “All our volunteers receive full training and expenses with the opportunity to meet like-minded people and make a difference in their local area.”

RNID added that one in five adults in Northern Ireland have hearing loss.

The spokesperson continued, “Volunteering for RNID is a fantastic opportunity to help people get the most out of their hearing aids and make a difference. Please get in touch by visiting www.rnid.org.uk/volunteering or contact volunteering.northernireland@rnid.org.uk. Alternatively please call 0808 808 0123.”